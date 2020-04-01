Sleepy Driver Crashes, Loses Cargo of Toilet Paper Near Dallas: Cops

Law&Crime regrets to inform you about a tragic crash which wiped out a truckload of toilet paper. Fortunately, the driver and his dog survived without injury, according to The Dallas Morning News. But, oh! All those rolls of TP! Never will they perform as intended.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning at about 4:45 a.m. A 18-wheeler crashed in Hutchins, Texas on the way to San Antonio on Interstate 20. Thousands of toilet paper rolls were affected.

According to police, the driver said he couldn’t find a rest stop back in Rockwall. He traveled toward Dallas to go to look or another, but he fell asleep and his vehicle tipped over, officers said. A fire started, burning some of the rolls. Others were dashed onto the highway.

Crash spills toilet paper across I-20 in South Dallas. A semi heading to San Antonio from Alabama rolls over catching fire. Avoid I-20 westbound at I-45 if possible. It will take crews a few hours to clean up the paper mess. No one was hurt in the crash. pic.twitter.com/1jtr1BNRwO — Nune (@kdfw015) April 1, 2020

No surprise, but according to KDFW-TV, the incident resulted in backed-up traffic on I-20 for hour, with westbound lanes being closed during the cleanup.

The big toiler paper crash would catch attention in the best of time. It’s more notable now because people recently went on panic purchases of the product, at least during the early days of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Some have even been accused of stealing toilet paper in huge quantities.

[Screengrab via The Dallas Morning News.]