North Carolina Police Make Chilling Discovery After Man Was Pulled Over for Speeding

A 32-year-old man who was initially pulled over for speeding last Friday ended up charged with first-degree murder.

The story goes that Lance Gordon was driving a car he didn’t own too fast in Edgecombe County. North Carolina State Highway Patrol pulled him over for speeding and asked him about the car he was driving, according to local news outlet WRAL.

Gordon allegedly acknowledged that the vehicle was owned by 47-year-old Angela Lee, whom he called a friend or an acquaintance (local news reports used both words). Gordon was ultimately taken into custody on an unspecified outstanding warrant and for the speeding incident.

Authorities with the Holly Springs Police Department tried and failed on Friday and Saturday to locate Lee. They wanted to know if she was aware Gordon was driving her car. They never found Lee alive.

After getting a warrant, authorities were able to search Lee’s home and her car. They found her body in the trunk of the car that they say Gordon was speeding in. Police made the announcement on Monday.

Gordon, said to be a Raleigh, N.C. resident, now faces multiple charges in connection with this case, including theft and first-degree murder.

It’s unclear at this time if he has an attorney in this matter.

