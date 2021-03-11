No Charges Filed in Case Where Oklahoma College Football Player Was Beaten Up in Bathroom Brawl — Here’s Why

Was it really power hour if you didn’t get in a fight on the piss-soaked bathroom floor? pic.twitter.com/lWombEtc3g — Old Row Oklahoma (@OldRowSooners) February 20, 2021

There’s going to be no charges in a bar bathroom fight between Oklahoma University wide receiver Spencer Donald Jones and Walker Brown. Prosecutors construed the brawl as a “mutual combat situation.”

“We have carefully considered the entirety of the circumstances surrounding the incident including a previous altercation between the parties and the actions that led up to the physical fight caught on camera by a bystander,” said Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn in a statement obtained by Law&Crime. “My office has decided that no criminal charges are appropriate as this appears to be a mutual combat situation in which both parties voluntarily engaged in a fist fight.”

Both sides of the case have said the young men had to get surgeries in the wake of the incident.

As seen on video, at least four were involved in a brawl around midnight between Feb. 13 and 14 at Logie’s on the Corner in Norman, Oklahoma. Jones told Brown, who had a bloody nose, to “get the fuck out of here.” An individual standing at Jones’ side in a denim jacket shoved Brown. It’s not clear from the video how Brown’s nose came to be bloody.

Brown wiped his face, checked his hand, and opened up with a combination on Jones, leading to a decidedly one-sided fight. He suplexed the college football player, punched him, and put him in what a jocular narrator described as a rear-naked choke. The man in the denim jacket was fairing poorly in a confrontation with an individual wearing a gray sweater.

“Ya’ll motherfuckers ain’t playing around,” said the narrator.

Now authorities place blame on both sides.

Brown maintained he was acting in self-defense, and had to get surgery for an injury he sustained while protecting himself.

“Strangers have even offered to help me cover the costs of defending myself and so I have set up this account for anyone who would like to contribute,” he wrote in a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for attorney and medical costs. “I feel awkward doing this because I want to work and pay my own bills, but I am realizing that may be difficult for a little bit. I will say that YES, there was something that occurred prior to the start of the video as my nose doesn’t bleed for no reason.”

His attorney Steve Stice welcomed news that there would be no charges, telling Law&Crime that it was the right decision. He said they are going to defend Walker against a lawsuit if Jones sues.

“Walker’s bicep surgery was successful and he is recovering well,” Stice wrote in a statment posted to GoFundMe after Mashburn made the announcement about no charges. “He again would like to convey his appreciation for all of the support he has received as a result of this situation. He remains overwhelmed by the encouragement he has received from friends and strangers through calls, texts and internet posts. Although this closes the chapter on this incident as far as criminal liability, we are waiting to see if any civil lawsuits are filed. Our law firm stands ready to vigorously defend Walker against any cases brought against him by anyone associated with this situation. This being said, Walker will be unable to comment on the events of that evening until we know whether there will be future litigation.”

Jones’ attorney Woodrow “Woody” Glass did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment. He has portrayed his client as the victim in all of this, claiming Jones had tried to act as a “peacekeeper” in the confrontation.

“Dr. Brooks came out of that surgery saying he’s extraordinarily lucky at this point, that he’s lucky he didn’t lose the eye altogether,” Glass told OU Daily in a February 21 report.

He has signaled that a lawsuit is possible.

[Screengrab via Old Row Oklahoma / @OldRowSooners on Twitter]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]