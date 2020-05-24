Manhunt: Police Say Armed College Student Killed 2 Men, Is on the Run

Connecticut State Police are looking for a college student who allegedly killed two men, and robbed a third. Peter Manfredonia, 23, is armed and dangerous, say cops.

May 22, 20, Peter Manfredonia was seen leaving the scene of a homicide & serious assault on Mirtl Rd., Willington. Wearing dark clothing, considered ARMED & DANGEROUS. If seen do not approach, call 911. Anyone w/info, contact [email protected] 860-896-3200 pic.twitter.com/O03ad6rr7F — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 23, 2020

They think he might be armed with pistols and long guns.

**WILLINGTON HOMICIDE UPDATE** Suspect is believed to be armed with pistols and long guns in the area of Osbornedale State Park, Derby. Expect to see a heavy police presence in the area. Do NOT approach, call 9-1-1 immediately if you see the individual. https://t.co/gK7dsRpAGD pic.twitter.com/vIDx9MCCLa — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 24, 2020

Officers say they are on the lookout for a 2016 black Volkswagen Jetta with the license plate CT AU78524 as of Sunday afternoon. It features a bumper sticker on the driver’s side, saying “Sandy Hook Tribute Victim #26.”

Vehicle related to Willington Homicide/Derby incident. Call 9-1-1 if seen. pic.twitter.com/BcWx9pzUlX — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 24, 2020

The suspect is a senior at the University of Connecticut, according to The Hartford Courant. He was described by police as a while male, standing 6’3″, and weighing 240 pounds. He might have been seen on Tomlinson Road on Sunday morning, wearing a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and possessing a bag. Officers suggest he was on footage around Great Hill Road and Route 34.

Manfredonia allegedly killed Ted DeMers, 62. Cynthia DeMers, who was the late man’s wife, said her husband and an elderly neighbor saw the suspect walking down the road, and had offered to help him. Manfredonia had needed a ride to his motorcycle.

Police said that the other man sustained serious injuries in the attack, and his life might be in danger because of this.

According to investigators, Manfredonia also killed an acquaintance of his and left his body at the victim’s home. Police didn’t identify the alleged victim who knew the suspect.

Manfredonia robbed food, guns, and a vehicle from another man, who was uninjured. Cops said they found the stolen vehicle Sunday morning at 6:45 a.m. It had been abandoned.

