‘Justice for Jacob’: 4 Arrested After Snapchat Video Showed Brutal Beating

Three adults and a juvenile girl were arrested in Eau Claire, Wisconsin after Snapchat footage showed a brutal beating.

“Officers reviewed the video which showed a defenseless male being beaten by another male,” officers said.

Chase M. Passon, 18, was accused of being the “primary aggressor,” and faces battery, disorderly conduct, two counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, and possession of MDMA. Ruby M. Jimenez-Nevarez, 18, and Alexis M. Strenke, 18, each face a count of battery. The fourth defendant–a juvenile girl–faces a count of battery in juvenile court.

Passon allegedly admitted to the assault. Law&Crime has viewed online records for the adult defendants, and these do not name attorneys of record.

The alleged victim has been publicly identified as Jacob. A search for “#justiceforjacob” on Twitter shows a lot of heated responses to the video, but cops suggest some of those responses from the public crossed the line.

“We are aware of the large amount of threats that have been directed towards the suspects and their families in this case and will follow up on those threats,” police said.

The victim was sent to a hospital and was recovering, officers said. Indeed, the boy showed up to a rally held in his honor, though he declined to speak. Demonstrators chanted “Justice for Jacob.”

“No human being should treat another human being like that ever, no matter what the circumstances are,” his mother Becky Gruber told the crowd. “And while I understand everyone’s angry and they want to see justice served, justice will be served through nonviolent ways because that’s the way life is and should be.”

