Man Sentenced for Threatening to Assassinate Trump in Dallas

Mickael Gedlu, 36, was sentenced Friday to 18 months in a federal prison after admitting to threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump. After that, he is set for three years supervised release.

The defendant pleaded guilty in December to a count of threats against the president, online records show. He’d admitted to threatening Trump’s life on social media, and even on YouTube, authorities said.

“I’m waiting for Trump to visit Dallas before I attempt to assassinate him,” he said, according to The Deparment of Justice.

Well, he Trump showed up to Dallas. Gedlu was seen across the street from the local Adolphus Hotel 30 minutes before the president arrived for a fundraiser, prosecutors said. He was holding a sign that stated “Kill Trump,” and he screamed “kill the president” as he was being detained, police said.

The United States Secret Service ran the investigation with the help of the Dallas and Richardson Police Departments. Gedlu was sentenced in a video teleconference.

Of course, this is not the first time someone has threatened to kill a president, but we’ll restrain ourselves from outlining a comprehensive history of the subject, or of stories about people actually trying or succeeding to take a POTUS’ life. You probably don’t need us to explain the significance of Dallas in the Gedlu story. In Trump’s case, other claims include another man who allegedly told a Secret Service official at the White House that he was there to “assassinate” the president.

[Image via OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images]