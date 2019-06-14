Infant Police Said Was ‘Forcibly Removed’ from Mother’s Womb in Chicago Has Died

An infant child police said was ripped from the womb of 19-year-old old murder victim in Chicago has died, a family spokesperson has announced. Police said Yovanny Jadiel Lopez was “forcibly removed” from Marlen Ochoa-Lopez’s womb before being taken to the hospital by the stranger who allegedly committed the crime. The infant was reportedly in “grave” condition from the start.

Julie Contreras announced Yovanny’s death on Facebook:

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of baby Yovanny Jadiel Lopez. He passed away this Friday June 14, 2019 from his severe brain injury. Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers as they go through this difficult time.

Contreras said that a funeral will be private–closed to media and public. She asked that people respect the family’s wishes on this matter.

The question now is whether there will be more charges against the people arrested and charged in Ochoa-Lopez’s death.

“The State’s Attorney’s Office will make a determination on additional charges in this case after the medical examiner’s office and police department have completed their investigations,” the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office told Law&Crime in a statement.

Clarisa Figueroa, 46, allegedly began plotting for months to get a newborn child after her adult son died. She allegedly connected with the pregnant Ochoa-Lopez on social media and convinced her to visit her home on April 23 for free baby clothes. It was a trap, cops said. She allegedly strangled the victim to death with a cord after her adult daughter Desiree Figueroa distracted Ochoa-Lopez with a photo album.

The mother and daughter were indicted on Wednesday for first-degree murder. Clarisa Figueroa’s boyfriend Piotr Bobak was arrested for allegedly concealing a homicide.

“Mr. Bobak has absolutely no knowledge at all of the fact that the Figueroas were involved, were planning a murder and, of course, Mr. Bobak had absolutely no knowledge that there was a victim of a homicide on the premises where he wasn’t even living there, where he was staying infrequently,” his attorney Hal Garfinkel said, according to WGN-TV.

An attorney for Clarisa Figueroa has asked for protective custody for mother and daughter due to the circumstances of this case.

[Screengrab of memorial for Ochoa-Lopez via CBS Chicago]