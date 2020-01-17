Groom Initially Accused of Sexually Assaulting a Minor at His Wedding Reception Gets Probation

A shocking, appalling, and sordid story that went viral nearly one ago has been resolved. A New Jersey man initially accused of sexually assaulting a minor who was working as a waitress at his wedding reception has been sentenced to six years of probation as part of a plea deal with Bucks County, Pennsylvania District Attorney’s Office.

Matthew Aimers, 32, was at first charged with false imprisonment of a minor, corruption of minors, indecent assault, resisting arrest, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and harassment. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, per the plea deal, Aimers pleaded guilty to indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and two counts of simple assault relating to a fight that occurred on the wedding reception premises.

The charges relating to the alleged sexual assault were dropped, Assistant District Attorney Megan Hunsicker said, after consulting with the victim.

”The victim in this case was highly traumatized by what he did to her,“ Hunsicker said. “His actions were inappropriate and unwarranted. This conviction will, I hope, provide her with a resolution that allows her life to move on.”

Aimers and his attorney Louis Busico denied the sexual assault charges all along. Busico said that they were prepared to go to trial.

It was alleged Aimers approached a waitress at the Northampton Valley Country Club and said “[W]e can do whatever you want.” Authorities said that later on that night, Aimers followed the waitress into the women’s bathroom, pulled her into a stall and forcibly kissed her before attempting to unbutton his pants. The waitress recalled Aimers offering her $100 and asking, “Can you kiss me like you mean it?”

Police were called to the scene later on because a brawl broke out. Authorities reportedly observed Aimers “pushing and punching people.” The fight allegedly started because Aimers was not happy that he was told by county club employee that he could not take alcohol outside.

Aimers and his wife could be seen holding hands as they headed to a preliminary hearing in April 2019.

Matthew Aimers, accused of sexually assaulting a waitress at his own wedding, arrives for a preliminary hearing, holding hands with his wife. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/YwCY69PXL7 — Jim Melwert (@JMelwert) April 11, 2019

The same month, Busico argued that the proof of Aimers’s innocence was that his wife didn’t think he was guilty.

“Human experience dictates that if his wife thought he was guilty, she ain’t staying with him,” he said.“If his wife thought he did this, Dr. Phil or any other therapist couldn’t save this marriage. So it’s very telling to me that the smarter of the sexes—women—specifically his wife, believes him completely. She’s a pillar of strength.”

Busico said that Aimers’s wife supported him throughout the process and continues to do so.

“He and his wife are as strong as ever, she remains his most dedicated supporter,” Busico told the Bucks County Courier Times. “He certainly married the right woman.”

[Image via Bucks County DA]