Florida Man Who Ran on Super Bowl Field Half-Naked Has Been Identified

Kevin Harlan’s call of the idiot on the field (w/video from @rlacey23) : pic.twitter.com/iAI7WDi5xx — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 8, 2021

Authorities have identified the man who was seen running half-naked at the Super Bowl on Sunday night. He is Yuri Andrade, 31. Records show he is a resident of Boca Raton, Florida.

The defendant hauled ass in the 4th quarter, wearing black shorts and leotard on the field at Raymond James Stadium. The image accosted us all on the Twitter timeline. If we must suffer, then so will you.

Quite a look from the Super Bowl streaker pic.twitter.com/2azljIoXFA — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 8, 2021

As seen on video, the man identified as Andrade weaved his way between two guards at the 30-yard line. He celebrated early, hands up in the air, making his way down the field. Another individual put an end to the festivities, forcing him to slide at the 1-yard line.

“Pull up your pants, take off the bra, and be a man!” said announcer Kevin Harlan in one of his most memorable play-by-play calls of this kind.

It’s closer than the Chiefs ever got to the end zone that night, as they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9.

TACKLED AT THE 1 YARD LINE 😂 pic.twitter.com/uCjxuHNKtG — Shake4ndbake (@ItsShake4ndbake) February 8, 2021

The intruder would never get another chance to score a touchdown. Instead, he landed in jail. A YouTuber claimed responsibility for the incident. It was a publicity stunt for a porn site.

Records viewed by Law&Crime show that Andrade posted a $500 cash bond on Monday for a misdemeanor charge of trespass on property other than a structure or conveyance. No attorney is named. Records show no scheduled court hearing.

[Mugshot via Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]