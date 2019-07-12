Ex-Arizona Teacher Brittany Zamora Learns Her Fate After Sexually Abusing 13-Year-Old Student

Brittany Zamora, the former Arizona teacher who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing one of her male students, was sentenced on Friday to 20 years behind bars.

Zamora was arrested in March 2018. Police said she engaged in an illicit sexual relationship with the 13-year-old. Eventually, his parents became suspicious of his secretive behavior, installed a parental monitoring app on his phone, and talked to him when they learned he used the word “baby” in an online conversation. He said he was just talking to a girl, but the parents figured out it was Zamora, his teacher at Las Brisas Academy.

The adult and teen had been exchanging explicit text messages, according to publicized evidence, and sexual activity ensued.

“I want you every day with no time limit,” wrote Zamora. “If I could quit my job and [censored] you all day I would.”

Zamora pleaded guilty last month to molestation of a child, sexual misconduct with a minor, and public sexual indecency.

Her behavior was apparently a badly kept secret. Evidence showed that some other students suspected there was a “relationship.’ For example the boy got straight A’s despite not doing work. The principal, however, allegedly determined these claims were just rumors. The victim’s parents recently sued, arguing that the official should’ve done more. They also sued Zamora’s husband.

Cops also say that Zamora and the student fondled each other in the back of class while the other students watched a video, unaware of what was going on. In another incident, a second boy was told to stand look out while the pair had sex in a classroom.

“I’m deeply sorry […] going forward, I would like to attend counseling,” Zamora said on Friday. “I’m a good and genuine person.”

