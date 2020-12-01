Elected Official Ate Outdoors at Restaurant Hours After Voting to Ban Outdoor Dining

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Do as I say, not as I do? An elected official in California was spotted eating outdoors at a restaurant just hours after she voted to ban outdoor dining amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Tips came in that Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl ate at the Il Forno Trattoria in Santa Monica, according to Fox LA last Tuesday.

“It’s a bit of magical thinking on everyone’s part to think that at any restaurant anywhere that the server keeps a six-foot distance from the table,” Kuehl said last Tuesday.

The region had seen a spate of COVID-19 cases, and banning outdoor dining was seen as an option to reduce the spread. At 79, Kuehl is in the high-risk category for the virus, but she nonetheless appeared at the restaurant despite recently supporting the controversial measure.

This Redondo Beach restaurant has a not so subtle message for CA. Owner Alex says he’s defying LA County orders to close outdoor dining because it’s not about him, it’s about all the workers that rely on him for livelihoods, and he can’t leave them stranded right before Christmas pic.twitter.com/rRlUGlKbkR — Christina Pascucci (@ChristinaKTLA) November 29, 2020

A spokesperson for the supervisor admits the official was there. The defense? Kuehl ate there when it was still allowed.

“She did dine al fresco at Il Forno on the very last day it was permissible,” said the statement obtained by Fox LA. “She loves Il Forno, has been saddened to see it, like so many restaurants, suffer from a decline in revenue. She ate there, taking appropriate precautions, and sadly will not dine there again until our Public Health Orders permit.”

Kuehl was one of three votes to maintain the local health department’s decision to clamp down on outdoor dining. The opposition only had two votes.

