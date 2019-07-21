Masked Suspect High Fives Beachgoer While Fleeing Police (WATCH)

A weird police chase on Saturday involved a little bit of car surfing and a high five. A man in an apparent “Joker” mask was arrested in Venice Beach, California.

The chase started with cops trying to stop a vehicle for starting a road hazard, according to CBS Los Angeles. As seen on video, the man occasionally car surfed on a sedan as it rolled down the street.

Only In LA: Police chase man in mask and green wig (was it the Joker?) for an hour until he jumps out of his vehicle and draws a crowd at Venice Beach — not easy to do unless, of course, you’re wearing a mask and a green wig. https://t.co/HGTrLAGo5y pic.twitter.com/ted7uNvdX4 — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) July 21, 2019

The chase ended up on the beach. The Joker ambled about, and wound up approaching a beachgoer burying another person in the sand. The Joker helped bury the second beachgoer, and he offered the guy a high five. The second beachgoer reciprocated.

This clown attracted a bit of a crowd toward the end of the chase.

“That was crazy,” witness Joanne Sanchez told NBC Los Angeles. “I couldn’t believe that.” She said that at first, they thought someone was drowning.

As seen on video, crowds surrounded the scene as police finally apprehended the suspect. He removed his jacket, got on the ground, and that was that.

Police said there was a female passenger in the vehicle, but she was not charged. No injuries were reported.

[Screengrab via NBC Los Angeles]