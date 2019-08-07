Cousin: Woman Who Killed Daughters for Damaging Her Sex Life Should’ve Gotten Death

The cousin of a woman convicted of filicide said the defendant should’ve gotten the death penalty.

“If you’re going to take an innocent person’s life, you should be prepared to give your life as well, and she’s taken two,” said the cousin of convicted killer Louise Porton, according to The Mirror. “She’ll have a TV, she’ll be given food, and she shouldn’t have that. What do those poor girls get?”

The cousin was not named because the family was dealing with trolls, according to outlet.

Porton didn’t get death.

“There is only one sentence that is a mandatory life sentence,” Judge Amanda Yip. “As with Lexi you tried to pass her death off as an unexpected natural death. You pretended you were driving to hospital. The truth is both children died because you deliberately obstructed their airways.”

Porton was convicted in the killing of her daughters Lexi Draper, age 3, and Scarlett Vaughan, 17 months. Prosecutors argued she did it because they “got in the way” of her sex life, according to the BBC. The elder sister died January 15, and the younger passed away February 1. Their mother didn’t seem bothered at all by her daughter’s condition, prosecutors said.

In laying out the facts of the case, Yip reportedly said text messages and Internet searches established premediation. Prosecutors argued that she searched for things such as whether covering a person’s nose and mouth with tape would cause death. She also wanted to know a time limit on resuscitation after someone drowns.

The defendant insisted she cared for her children. In the end, she was sentenced to life in prison with the chance of release after 32 years.

