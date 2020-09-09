Arkansas Woman Shoved a Baby Wipe Down Her 2-Month-Old Son’s Throat, Killing Him: Cops

An Arkansas woman is accused of murdering her 2-month-old son by shoving a baby wipe down his throat.

Nancy Nicole Williams was arrested on Friday, according to 5 News Online. Police said that they and first responders answered a call on Thursday regarding an unresponsive child. In this story, first responders tried CPR, and “swept” the infant’s mouth. They didn’t find anything, but believed there could have been something stuck in the boy’s airway. According to officials, they did find something. It was a baby wipe. They took it out, but it was to no avail. The 2-month-old died, they said.

Police said they spoke to the boy’s mother. She allegedly said she had cut her son’s gums with a bottle, and tried to stop the bleeding using a baby wipe. (Officers said they discovered another baby wipe that had blood on it.)

In the end, Williams allegedly confessed on Friday to shoving a baby wipe down her son’s throat to stop his crying. She said that he had been screaming, police said. She did not want to wake her husband. In a bid to quiet the child, she shoved the bottle into the boy’s mouth. That cut his gums, according to this story.

Williams allegedly said she could not see the wipe anymore, and could not take it out. In a panic, she told her husband the baby was not breathing, according to this account. Why not let anyone know about the baby wipe? She allegedly said she “had other things on her mind.”

Williams is charged with first-degree murder. She remains at the Crawford County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000,000 bond, according to records viewed by Law&Crime. It is unclear if she has an attorney in this matter.

[Mugshot via Crawford County Detention Center]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]