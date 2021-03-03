 Missing Girl Rosemary Lee Singer Could Be with Ronald Lee Singer: Police | Law & Crime

Police Say They Recovered Missing Girl, Arrested Her Father for Murdering Her Mother

Alberto LuperonMar 3rd, 2021, 10:33 am

Rosemary Lee Singer, and Ronald Lee Singer.

Update – 7:41 p.m.: Police say they recovered the child. She is described as being safe. The father is charged with murdering the mother.

Our original article is below.

****

Police in Carrollton, Texas say 10-year-old Rosemary Lee Singer is missing after her mother was found murdered overnight, and the child may be with her father Ronald Lee Singer, who could be driving the victim’s vehicle.

Police said the Ronald Lee Singer may be driving murder victim Maria Romero Ramos’s 2020 black Mitsubishi Outlander SUV featuring the Texas license plate NLZ-4205. Officers said they put out a request for an AMBER Alert.

He is described as Ramos’s ex-husband, and has ties to Hillsboro, Texas. Nonetheless, cops note that they have no definitive information on where he may be.

According to authorities, a roommate found Ramos, 45, dead at 1930 E. Hebron Parkway at 1 a.m. CST on Wednesday. The circumstances around this death, including the alleged motive and the way in which it happened, remains unclear.

Officers ask that anyone who sees the vehicle or has information about Rosemary or her father’s whereabouts to call 911, or, if you’re not in Carrollton, (972) 466-3333.

Authorities also posted “very recent photos” of the missing girl to aid in the search.

[Images via Carrollton Police Department]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

