5-Year-Old Drove on Highway to Purchase the Lamborghini His Mom Refused to Buy: State Troopers

Because everyone probably needs a laugh right now, this is a story about a 5-year-old boy from Utah who wanted a Lamborghini so badly that he argued his case with mom and lost. But instead of sulking, he took her car and the $3 in his wallet, then set out for California where Lamborghinis live.

Utah Highway Patrol told the story Monday on Twitter and YouTube.

One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents' car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15. pic.twitter.com/3aF1g22jRB — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 4, 2020

Authorities said they initially thought this was an impaired driver. Instead, it was a 5-year-old driver.

“One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents’ car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15,” authorities said on Twitter. “His story is that he left home after an argument with Mom, in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini. He decided he’d take the car and go to California to buy one himself. He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet.”

UHP also posted lengthy video on YouTube of the moment they pulled this child over on I-15. You can watch that above. The caption: “On May 4th, 2020 just before noon, a UHP Trooper stopped a 5 year old child on his way to California to buy a Lamborghini.”

Thankfully, no one was harmed in the above described incident.

[Image via YouTube screengrab]