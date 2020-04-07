Appeals Court Allows Texas Abortion Ban to Remain in Place During COVID-19 Pandemic

A panel of 5th Circuit Court of Appeals judges on Tuesday granted a Writ of Mandamus to a lower federal district court to keep what’s being interpreted as a Texas abortion ban in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. The writ, which is an instruction to a lower court, is yet another piece of swiftly-moving yet complex litigation over the matter. The writ expounds upon a terse two-page writ issued one week ago, on March 31st, which temporarily stayed a Texas federal district court order which would have allowed abortions to continue during the pandemic.

This is a breaking news piece. We are updating it as we read through the court’s writ.

[Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images.]