Elon Musk opens himself up to liability in Twitter war with fired disabled employee

In what has become his signature attempt-at-snark-gone-wrong style, Elon Musk publicly ridiculed a disabled Twitter employee in a manner that some experts say could instigate a wrongful termination lawsuit.

The former employee, Haraldur Thorleifsson, is a 45-year-old designer from Iceland who was born with muscular dystrophy and has used a wheelchair for two decades. Thorleifsson, who goes by Halli, sold his successful creative design company to Twitter in 2021 (before Musk acquired the company in October 2022) after the two companies successfully worked together in prior years.

After the sale, Thorleifsson teased Twitter’s then-CEO Jack Dorsey about adding a much-requested edit button to Twitter:

Now, about that edit button @jack — Halli (@iamharaldur) January 6, 2021

Thorleifsson gained nationwide praise in Iceland for structuring the financial aspect of his deal with Twitter in a manner that subjected him to a higher-than-typical tax rate and then speaking publicly about wanting to support the Icelandic health care and education systems from which he has benefitted.

Following the sale of his company, Thorleifsson became one of Iceland’s highest taxpayers and was named Iceland’s person of the year for his many notable philanthropic efforts. In particular, he was lauded for using the proceeds of the sale of his business to start Ramp Up, an initiative to have 1,000 handicap-accessible ramps in Iceland by 2026.

After Iceland’s president Guoni Th. Johannesson jokingly heckled Halli during a press event, that goal was raised to 1,500 ramps.

As we were celebrating the first 300 ramps, @PresidentISL heckled my speech and announced we are raising our @rampur goal from 1000 to 1500 ramps across all of Iceland. And since he’s the president I guess we have to do it. pic.twitter.com/XkcDjsssrB — Halli (@iamharaldur) November 21, 2022

Thorleifsson continued as a Twitter employee after his company was acquired, until Sunday when he attempted to log on and found himself —along with 200 co-workers — locked out. Thorleifsson reached out to Twitter to inquire as to whether his employment had been terminated, but did not receive an answer. Finally, he tweeted at Musk to ask about his employment status.

Dear @elonmusk 9 days ago the access to my work computer was cut, along with about 200 other Twitter employees. However your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am an employee or not. You’ve not answered my emails. Maybe if enough people retweet you’ll answer me here? — Halli (@iamharaldur) March 6, 2023

Instead of answering Thorleifsson’s question about whether he was still an active employee, Musk asked, “what work have you been doing?”

I’m not going to lie, this is the most entertaining exit interview I’ve ever witnessed pic.twitter.com/6OfjuGNIiC — Alex Cohen (@anothercohen) March 7, 2023

When Thorleifsson responded with a list of specific tasks, Musk ridiculed him in a tweet to another user, writing, “The reality is that this guy (who is independently wealthy) did no actual work, claimed as his excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing, yet was simultaneously tweeting up a storm.”

Thorleifsson volleyed with a series of tweets describing the effects of his disability, which include reliance on a wheelchair and limited use of his hands and fingers.

Hi again @elonmusk I hope you are well. I’m fine too. I’m thankful for your interest in my health. But since you mentioned it, I wanted to give you more info. I have muscular dystrophy. It has many effects on my body. Let me tell you what they are: https://t.co/2vb16kP6Yv — Halli (@iamharaldur) March 7, 2023

And now finally to my fingers, which I know you have great concern for. Thank you for that btw. I’ll tell you what I told them. I’m not able to do manual work (which in this case means typing or using a mouse) for extended periods of time without my hands starting to cramp. — Halli (@iamharaldur) March 7, 2023

Thorleifsson explained he is unable to do manual work, including typing on a computer for long periods of time, but that the limitation was not a particular barrier given that his position primarily required him to provide “strategic and tactical guidance.” Thorleifsson also explained that typing on a phone is easier for him because it requires only the use of a single finger.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]