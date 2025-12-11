A North Carolina man is accused of threatening to get "medieval" on President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and their political allies — writing on Facebook that he wanted to carry out public executions over a "live global stream," according to federal prosecutors.

"Prepare for yalls public execution!" blasted suspect Christian Daniels in a Nov. 12 post that the U.S. Department of Justice screenshotted and shared in a federal complaint on Wednesday. Daniels allegedly tagged both Trump and Vance in the post, while also naming allies like Elon Musk and Erika Kirk, wife of slain Turning Point USA talking head Charlie Kirk, as well as the wife of FBI Director Kash Patel.

"I PLAN ON RIPPING THE SKIN FROM YOUR MUSCLES," Daniels wrote on Nov. 13, while taking aim at Musk and "billionaires in the world," according to the DOJ.

"Donald J. Trump quick question? Are you scared?" Daniels allegedly asked that same day in a separate post. "I hope so man. Imma personally do the medieval torture on you! It'll be GLORIOUS."

The DOJ says it linked Daniels to the posts through his page ID number and internet records. His Facebook account uses an alias — Clyde Franco — and has "several credit cards" associated with it that belong to Christian Daniels, who also goes by Chris.

Daniels also allegedly listed his actual date of birth and other personal info that helped identify him, according to prosecutors.

"An FBI agent interviewed Daniels' mother at her residence in Kannapolis, North Carolina," the criminal complaint explains. "Daniels' mother explained that he was diagnosed in his youth with Bipolar 1 Disorder with rapid cycling, Oppositional Defiant Disorder, and Anxiety Spectrum Disorder. She stated that Daniels had been involuntarily committed before. She identified the Clyde Franco Facebook account as Daniels' account and informed the agents that Daniels lives on Elizabeth Avenue in Salisbury, North Carolina."

After being allegedly outed by his mom, federal agents learned that Daniels lives in "a trailer with all the windows knocked out," per the complaint. His mother said that "he has been known to carry a machete," according to prosecutors.

"She expressed concern that Daniels was capable of carrying out a violent attack," the complaint alleges. The mom said she wasn't aware of any firearms in Daniels' possession, and a "database check" revealed no firearms registered to him.

Daniels was charged with making a "threat to president of U.S." and for "communication containing a threat to injure another in interstate commerce," according to court records. Authorities learned over the course of their investigation that Daniels had also allegedly threatened to kill a neighbor of his, who accused him of verbally stating he wanted to do so.

A North Carolina magistrate judge issued an involuntary commitment order for Daniels on Nov. 20.

Daniels' Facebook page and posts were still up as of Thursday.

"DEATH COMING SOON TO ALL YALL!" he allegedly wrote on Nov. 17. "See yall soon!"