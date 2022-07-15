Indiana Teacher Caught on Camera Slapping Student in ‘Horrific’ Incident Is Sentenced to Probation and $100 Fine

A former Indiana high school teacher caught on tape slapping a student in the hallway was sentenced on Thursday.

The defendant won’t serve any time in jail. Instead, he was sentenced to one year of probation and a $100 fine.

Michael Hosinski, 62, was filmed by a security camera following a student, grabbing his backpack from behind, and then slapping the 15-year-old boy in the face on Feb. 25, 2022. The student immediately reported the incident, and the social studies teacher was suspended. Baugo Community Schools officials announced that Hosinski was “no longer employed” by the district and banned him from school grounds.

In the footage, the student’s head appears to slam into the wall after the slap. Hosinski is also seen pinning the student back with both hands. Following the attack, the boy crumples to the ground.

But the community rallied around the teacher.

The former Jimtown High School teacher was granted an early retirement in lieu of termination by the Baugo Community School Board three days later – and allowed to retain his full pension, according to South Bend, Ind.-based NBC affiliate WNDU.

“He should receive his full pension benefits as they exist,” a board member reportedly said at that Feb. 28, 2022 meeting.

“I still back Mike Hosinski,” a parent reportedly said after seeing the video of the disgraced teacher slap the teenager.

In early March of this year, the defendant was arrested by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office on a felony battery charge. A few days later he was formally charged with one misdemeanor count of battery resulting in bodily injury. He faced up to one year in jail and a fine of $5,000.

Announcing the Class A misdemeanor charge, the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office noted the following in a press release:

The State of Indiana, by its Prosecuting Attorney for Elkhart County, filed a formal charge of Battery Resulting in Injury, a Class A misdemeanor, today against former teacher Michael J. Hosinski, 61, of Osceola, Indiana, for allegedly striking a fifteen (15) year old student at Jimtown High School on Friday, February 25, 2022. Hosinski was arrested by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, March 3, 2022, as a result of their investigation stemming from a formal report made by the school’s Principal. Numerous witnesses were interviewed and additional materials were collected as part of the investigation. Probable Cause for the arrest was found by a Judicial Officer on Friday, March 4, 2022.

In early June, Hosinski pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge of battery causing moderate injury as part of a plea deal. The compromise was accepted by Elkhart County Superior Court Judge Teresa Cataldo, according to the Associated Press. As part of the plea deal, the defendant is also subject to an “anger evaluation and any follow up.” He cannot have contact with the victim, must pay any restitution that may arise, and has to ask for permission to leave either the county where the school is located or the county in which he lives.

“Everyone loved him, and by all accounts, this was extremely out of character for him,” Kayla Christofeno, Hosinski’s attorney, told the wire service. “I know this has affected him very greatly and emotionally. It’s something he’s really taken on. I respect the fact that he didn’t run or hide from it.”

Cataldo reportedly made similar remarks.

According to The Indianapolis Star, the judge described the ex-teacher’s behavior on the video as “horrific” but also expressed the notion that Hosinski had since taken the incident seriously.

According to the Indiana Department of Education, the defendant is still licensed to teach Hoosier State youth.

[image via Elkhart County]

