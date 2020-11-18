Trump, Who Called 2016 Wisconsin Recount a ‘Scam,’ Seeks Partial Recount in Wisconsin

The Trump campaign promised that it would seek a recount in Wisconsin and they are delivering—at least partially—ahead of the required deadline to make that request. Reports say that the campaign will seek a partial recount in the Badger State.

Fox News’s John Roberts said that the Trump campaign would target Milwaukee and Dane Counties—Democratic strongholds where nearly 800,000 votes were cast.

Limiting the @realDonaldTrump recount to a handful of counties will obviously greatly reduce the $7.9 million price tag of a state-wide recount in WI — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) November 18, 2020

The two counties that the @realDonaldTrump campaign will file recounts in are Milwaukee and Dane Counties. Between the two there are nearly 800,000 votes that were cast — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) November 18, 2020

Joe Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes. The results in Dane County and Milwaukee County were overwhelmingly in favor of Biden:

President Donald Trump called Green Party candidate Jill Stein’s Wisconsin recount request a “scam to raise money” in 2016. In 2012, he said recounts in battleground states would enable Barack Obama to steal the election. There’s always a tweet or two:

The president’s son Eric Trump tweeted a story in 2016 that said the money spent on the Stein-Hillary Clinton recount could have been used instead to save the lives of children.

The Sad Truth: The Cost Of Stein/Clinton's #Wisconsin Vote Recount Could Have Saved At Least 5,000 Children's Lives https://t.co/sMNQJDfppt — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) December 4, 2016

Law&Crime previously addressed Wisconsin recount rules here.

[Image via via Steve Pope/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]