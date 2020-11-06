Trump Is Begging Supreme Court to Stop the Pain and Save Pennsylvania. Legal Experts Say It’s Not Going to Happen.

As mail-in ballots continue to be counted and indicate more and more that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States, President Donald Trump is tweeting lengthy threads of remarks made on Fox News by former independent counsel Ken Starr nudging—or, really, begging—the U.S. Supreme Court to play an outsize role in saving Pennsylvania and the 2020 Election for the president.

As things stand, Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania. If that result holds and the margin continues to widen, as projected, then it doesn’t matter what happens in other states. Biden will have crossed the 270 electoral vote threshold.

….Legislature. They just ignored that, ignored the Constitution. Now we bring it down to the counting houses, and outrageously, observers, who are the sentinels of integrity & transparency, were excluded. Pennsylvania has conducted itself in a horrible lawless way, and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

….has been able to render decisions in a matter of days.” Ken Starr, former Independent Counsel @Varneyco — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

Let’s combine all of that into one block of text:

“This is what we know. We have to go back to the state level and how this morass came to be in the first instance. The Governor, Wolf, and the State Supreme Court, flagrantly violated the Constitution of the U.S. The power to set these rules and regulations is vested in the Legislature. They just ignored that, ignored the Constitution. Now we bring it down to the counting houses, and outrageously, observers, who are the sentinels of integrity & transparency, were excluded. Pennsylvania has conducted itself in a horrible lawless way, and hopefully this will be corrected at the Supreme Court of the United States. Also, these late ballots past Election Day are illegal, exactly what the President has been saying. The Supreme Court, in extraordinary circumstances has been able to render decisions in a matter of days.” Ken Starr, former Independent Counsel @Varneyco.

Such remarks are in league with what Trump legal advisers have said on Fox News. National Committeewoman of the Republican National Committee for California and Trump 2020 legal adviser Harmeet Dhillon said Thursday that she hoped Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch would “step in and do something” and “come through” for the president.

But legal experts have been more than clear that we are simply not going to see the U.S. Supreme Court reverse the election result in Pennsylvania and save Trump’s chances at re-election.

The Supreme Court cannot and will not "name a winner." Even in Bush v. Gore, they ruled on a very narrow issue of law which, because of how close the vote was, had the effect of ending the election. But they did not point at Bush and say "you win." They don't and won't do that. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) November 6, 2020

So the president is quoting Ken Starr about the PA Supreme Court usurping the power of PA Legislature. EVEN IF TRUMP TOOK THIS SUIT TO SCOTUS AND WON, IT WOULD NOT MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN THIS RACE'S OUTCOME. These ballots have not been counted and play no role now. https://t.co/fUiOz9mqX1 — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) November 6, 2020

Joshua Douglas, the Thomas P. Lewis Professor of Law at University of Kentucky, told Law&Crime that there is no chance whatsoever that SCOTUS would trump Pennsylvania election results.

“There is no legal basis for any of these claims to overturn the election results. And he’s also wrong on PA–the count has not included any ballots arriving after Nov. 3. This is just a fishing expedition intended to undermine people’s faith in the election. We shouldn’t give it airtime,” Douglas said.

Eugene Mazo, the Visiting Associate Professor at the Louis D. Brandeis School of Law, also told Law&Crime that there is “no chance” of the same.

“In my view, no chance. The courts do not want anything to do with deciding elections. We already went through that experience in Bush v. Gore, and no courts wants to revisit that. Especially not the Supreme Court, whose legitimacy would forever be damaged,” Mazo said. “The PA legislature released a statement today saying it doesn’t count the votes of the people. Good for PA’s legislature for taking this step.”

Ross Garber, an Adjunct Associate Professor of Law at Tulane Law School, said that while Republicans’ arguments related to Pennsylvania aren’t entirely without merit, he doesn’t see a last-ditch Supreme Court intervention in the offing.

“The post-election day vote issue is not frivolous, but it looks like it will have no effect on the outcome of the election. And, as a matter of equity, it’s unlikely the Supreme Court will void the votes of citizens who cast their ballots before Election Day in legitimate reliance on a decision of their state Supreme Court,” Garber said. “Based on what we know today, I don’t see a scenario in which the Supreme Court intervenes to give Donald Trump a second term.”

[Image via Mark Wilson/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]