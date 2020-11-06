Watch Our Live Network Now

Steve Bannon’s Lawyers Are Running for the Hills After Client’s Insane Call for Dr. Fauci’s Head

Adam KlasfeldNov 6th, 2020, 12:52 pm
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 08: Former White House senior counselor to President Donald Trump Steve Bannon speaks to members of the media as he leaves the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse after he testified at the Roger Stone trial November 8, 2019 in Washington, DC. Stone has been charged with lying to Congress and witness tampering. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Steve Bannon is seen in a November 2019 file photo.

The day after Steve Bannon mused about beheading FBI Director Christopher Wray and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Trump loyalist’s powerhouse lawyers asked a federal judge on Friday to postpone a hearing scheduled for Monday because they intend to withdraw from his criminal case.

“Mr. Bannon is in the process of retaining new counsel, and Quinn Emanuel intends to move to withdraw. As a result, Mr. Bannon respectfully requests that the status conference in this matter be adjourned for three weeks so that he may formally retain new counsel,” Bannon’s current counsel William Burck wrote in a one-page letter.

Burck recently and successfully represented New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in a high-profile prostitution case. The charges were dropped. Former White House counsel is also a Burck client.

Read the letter below:

