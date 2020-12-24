“We agree that Wisconsin lawfully appointed its electors in the manner directed by its Legislature and add that the President’s claim also fails because of the unreasonable delay that accompanied the challenges the President now wishes to advance against Wisconsin’s election procedures,” the opinion states.

The opinion points out that Trump filed suit two days after Wisconsin’s governor certified the results of his state’s election in favor of Joe Biden and transmitted the certification to the National Archives.

Trump’s complaint was rooted in the Electors Clause of the U.S. Constitution. That clause allows each state’s legislature to choose how to appoint presidential electors. The 7th Circuit rubbished Trump’s moaning and groaning about how the legislature delegated the specifics to various state officials. Trump’s lawyers argued those officials overstepped the authority granted to them and conducted an out-of-control election.