New York Man Who Allegedly Said in Facebook Chat That He Was Taking Capitol ‘Back by Force’ Has Been Charged

A New York man was charged Wednesday for his role in the D.C. insurrection. His name is Christopher M. Kelly, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Authorities claim Kelly’s social media activity linked him to the events of Jan. 6 and placed him inside the Capitol Building that day.

The affidavit says Kelly posted this picture below in a Facebook chat, showing the inside of the Capitol. The recipient asked him if he wanted it shared. Kelly allegedly said yes.

From the document [emphasis from the FBI]:

Again in the same conversation on January 6, 2021 at 2:22 pm Eastern Standard Time (“EST”), KELLY provided the same photo above in Figure One. The user then responds to KELLY, asking, “Are you inside?!” and,” Want me to share? I won’t tag you unless you want me to.” KELLY responded, “Sure spread the word, Taking this back by force now, no more bs”

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump raided the Capitol Building after he continued to lie that he actually won the 2020 presidential election and that it was being stolen from him. This delayed but ultimately did not prevent Congress from certifying the Electoral College results for current POTUS Joe Biden. Five people died in the chaos, however: four Trump supporters, and one Capitol police officer.

In separate direct message conversation, Kelly allegedly told another user he would be leaving for D.C. on the Jan. 5. This person voiced concern, suggesting Antifa would be out there.

“No worries,” Kelly allegedly said. “I’ll be with ex NYPD and some proud boys. This will be the most historic event of my life.”

The affiant suggested that, based on the defendant’s messages, Kelly planned on going to D.C. with his brother, a retired police officer with the New York City Police Department. This relative was not named in the document.

“My brother was a cop,” Kelly allegedly wrote on Jan. 7. “Explained it as a robbery. You arrest the criminal after they commit the crime not before.”

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea had said a few days after the riot that they were investigating if one current officer was involved. Several members of the Proud Boys, a far-right nationalist organization, have been arrested in connection to the riot. According to the affidavit, Kelly wrote a message on Jan. 7 about there being “Antifa Infiltration on the front line.” Authorities have said there was no evidence of Antifa involvement in orchestrating the insurrection.

Kelly detailed parts of the riot in a Facebook group text. From the affidavit:

A chat participant asked, “You’re there, @Chris Kelly? What’s really going on?” At 2:25pm EST, KELLY responded, “MAGA is here full on. Capitol building is breached.” At 2:30pm EST KELLY added, “Tear gas, police, stopped the hearing, they are all headed to the basement,” and, “Fuck these snakes. Out of OUR HOUSE!”

Kelly is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, unlawful entry to a restricted building or grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct. Online records viewed by Law&Crime name no attorney of record in this matter.

You can read the affidavit below:

Christopher M. Kelly by Law&Crime

[Image via FBI]

