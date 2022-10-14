New Jersey Woman Who Shouted ‘We Need Men, Not Women!’ as Trump Supporters Attacked Cops on Jan. 6 Pleads Guilty to a Felony

A 50-year-old anti-vaxxer and mom from South Jersey pleaded guilty to a felony Friday for her role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Stephanie Hazelton, a Medford resident also known as Ayla Wolf, was arrested on Jan. 22, 2021 and indicted on Nov. 10, 2021 for several charges, but she ultimately pleaded guilty to one felony for interfering with cops during a civil disorder and aiding and abetting.

According to the factual stipulation in Hazelton’s plea agreement, the government’s statement of offense in her case is fair and accurate.

That statement of offense says Hazelton urged the pro-Donald Trump mob to “move forward” even as police officers attempted to repel it.

“They’re tear gassing everybody” and “They’re pepper spraying us,” she admittedly shouted. “Let’s go! Move forward! They cannot stop us all!”

“We’re storming the Capitol right now!” she added, referring to the moment as “the battle.”

“Hazelton then approached the Lower West Terrace, which was packed with rioters pushing forward against law enforcement officers who were attempting to prevent the mob from moving through a tunnel and into the Capitol building,” the DOJ said in a press release about Hazelton’s actions that afternoon. “From outside the tunnel, she turned towards rioters, and waved them up, encouraging more to move into the area. She moved to the front of the mob, which was pushing against the officers.”

As that assault near the tunnel unfolded, Hazelton shouted that more men were needed.

“We need more men! We need more men! Keep going! Keep pushing, men! We need men, not women!” she yelled. “We need more helmets! More helmets!”

The day after Jan. 6, Hazelton texted that the “first shot has been fired of the revolution.”

Hazelton’s sentencing is set for Feb. 1, 2023.

The plea agreement shows that there is still some disagreement between prosecutors and the defense on one point: whether a three-point enhancement should apply.

“Your client undetrstands that the Government maintains that, pursuant to U.S.S.G. § 2A2.4(b)(1)(A), a three-point enhancement applies because the offense involved physical contact,” the agreement said. “Your client agrees to the facts as stated in the Statement of Offense, but reserves the right to challenge the application of U.S.S.G. § 2A2.4(b)(1)(A) solely on the grounds that her offense did not involve physical contact.”

The government laid out what the difference in estimated sentencing guidelines will be if the offense level ends up being an 8 or an 11 [emphasis theirs]:

Based upon the Estimated Offense Level and the Estimated Criminal History Category set forth above, your client’s offense level is 11, your client’s estimated Sentencing Guidelines range is 8 months to 14 months (the “Estimated Guidelines Range”). If your client’s offense level is 8, your client’s estimated Sentencing Guidelines range is 0 months to 6 months (the “Estimated Guidelines Range”). In addition, the parties agree that, pursuant to U.S.S.G. § 5E1.2, should the Court impose a fine, at Guidelines level 11, the estimated applicable fine range is $4,000 to $40,000, and at the Guidelines level 8, the estimated applicable fine range is $2,000 to $20,000. Your client reserves the right to ask the Court not to impose any applicable fine.

[Image via DOJ]

