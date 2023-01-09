Judge Orders Unsealing of Broad Swaths of Donald Trump’s Deposition in E. Jean Carroll Rape Case

All “previously redacted portions” excerpted from Donald Trump’s deposition and included as exhibits in writer E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit accusing the former president of raping her must be unsealed, a federal judge ruled on Monday.

Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan issued the order on Monday, after noting that Trump’s attorney Alina Habba blew past her deadline to explain why those portions should be kept secret.

Kaplan noted that Trump’s lawyer was “obliged to file within three days a letter explaining the need to seal or redact the portions of the defendant’s deposition that was filed as part of an exhibit.”

“Defendant did not do so and has made no effort to justify the continued sealing of his deposition,” Kaplan’s one-page order states.

In 2019, Carroll stepped forward with her decades-old allegations against Trump, whom she accused of raping her inside the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s. She went public at the time multiple cable TV shows and, briefly, in the pages of her memoirs. Trump denied the allegations to reporters, saying: “She’s not my type.”

That remark sparked a lawsuit alleging that Trump defamed Carroll as a liar. At the time, the statute of limitations barred filing an action alleging sexual assault, until New York passed the Adult Survivors Act. She filed separate claims for sexual battery subsequently.

As both lawsuit move through the courts, both Carroll and Trump have sat down for depositions. Carroll agreed to make portions of hers public. Trump did not.

Carroll’s deposition included graphic details of the alleged assault in the Bergdorf Goodman dressing room.

“I hit my head twice and then he had his hands on my arms, pushed me back a second time, hit my head and then he put his shoulder into me, and he’s a big man,” Carroll testified. “He’s — and he — guessing 220, maybe 225 at the time. I weighed 120. He was 100 more pounds. And that was one of the things that went through my mind was how big and heavy he was because his whole weight came, his shoulder came into me and so at this point I realized it was serious. I was shocked before because he put me against the wall but now I understood that this is — this is a battle, and he pulled down my tights.”

Trump’s deposition will be made public as soon as the court’s clerk processes the judge’s order. There is also a pending motion before Judge Kaplan over whether to dismiss Carroll’s second lawsuit, which confront the rape allegations directly, rather than through the defamation claims.

Read the judge’s order below:

