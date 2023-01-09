A 21-year-old man from Texas was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman he met on the Bumble dating app, holding her captive for approximately five days, and repeatedly brutalizing and sexually assaulting her. Zachary Kent Mills was taken into custody on Dec. 30 and charged with one count of aggravated kidnapping, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.

Deputies with the Harris County Constable’s Office Precinct 4 on Dec. 29 responded to an emergency call regarding a female patient who was the victim of an alleged assault at the Houston Methodist Spring Emergency Care Center.

The victim, identified in court documents as “J.W.,” told investigators that she had met a man – later identified as Mills – on Bumble and the two “started a romantic relationship,” the document states. It was not immediately clear from the document when the victim and Mills met in-person for the first time.

J.W. told authorities that she agreed to go to Mills’ apartment located in the 8000 block of Augusta Pines on Christmas Eve and that “immediately upon entering” Mills’ apartment he “attempted to start to have sexual intercourse” with her.

“When [J.W.] denied the defendant’s sexual advances, he immediately began to physically assault her and would not let her leave the residence,” the affidavit states. “[J.W.] advised when he assaulted her, he would strike her using closed fist. Defendant would also bit her on the neck and face. [J.W.] stated when the defendant’s hands got tired from hitting her, he would grab a screwdriver and would strike her with the handle of the screwdriver causing serious bodily injury.”

The victim alleged that she made several attempts to leave Mills’ home, but each time she did, Mills allegedly stopped her and assaulted her again. She further claimed that throughout the duration of the time she was held against her will, Mills refused to provide her with any food or water.

J.W. told detectives that she was finally able to get out of the house when Mills left the residence to go to his father’s home.

“At that point [J.W.] gathered up her clothes and ran out the door and contacted the first people who she came in contact with and advised them of what had occurred,” according to the affidavit.

She was then able to positively identify Mills as her alleged attacker based on his Texas driver’s license photograph. She was transported to the emergency care center where medical personnel said she had sustained “severe bruising to both eyes, bite marks and cuts to both her throat and nose, and severe bruising to majority of her body.”

Mills was taken into custody the following day and booked into the Harris County Jail. He was released after posting $50,000 bond and is currently on house arrest.

Mills’ attorney, Chris Denuna, reportedly told Houston ABC affiliate KTRK-TV that his client denied the “egregious allegations” levied against him by J.W.

“We have a very strong stance that a lot of these did not occur,” Denuna reportedly told the station. “I think that will show that there’s more to it in their relationship. I think it will show that there’s a history between them. That they they’ve spent numerous occasions together amongst other people, whether it’s friends, family that can vouch for their relationship from what they’ve seen as a third-party witness, that can vouch for their characters.”

Denuna did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Law&Crime.

Read the affidavit below.

[image via Harris County Constable’s Office]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]