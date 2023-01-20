Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on October 22, 2022 in Robstown, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images.)
Former President Donald Trump withdrew his lawsuit seeking a federal court’s intervention in New York Attorney General Letitia James‘ fraud lawsuit.
The case was pending before the same federal judge who sanctioned Trump and his lawyer Alina Habba nearly $1 million on Thursday evening, citing a pattern of “frivolous” and “vexatious” litigation.
This is a developing story.
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]
Law&Crime's managing editor Adam Klasfeld has spent more than a decade on the legal beat. Previously a reporter for Courthouse News, he has appeared as a guest on NewsNation, NBC, MSNBC, CBS's "Inside Edition," BBC, NPR, PBS, Sky News, and other networks. His reporting on the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell was featured on the Starz and Channel 4 documentary "Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?" He is the host of Law&Crime podcast "Objections: with Adam Klasfeld."