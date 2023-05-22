Donald Trump mocking comments about E. Jean Carroll during post-verdict CNN town hall leading to even more legal drama

Donald Trump’s comments about writer E. Jean Carroll during a post-verdict CNN interview may lead to even more legal problems for the former president.

Carroll was awarded $5 million by a Manhattan civil jury on May 9, declaring that Trump more likely than not committed sexual abuse on her and defamed her when he denied the allegations and declared that she’s “not my type.”

On the day after the verdict, Trump appeared on the news network in a town hall interview and repeated many of the comments that got him sued for defamation in the first place, in addition to calling Carroll a “whack job” and claiming the sexual abuse allegations were a “made-up story.”

In light of Trump’s comments, lawyers for Carroll have sent a letter to presiding Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, revealing the intention to add these new comments as part of the remaining defamation lawsuit against Trump.

Carroll first sued Trump in 2019 after he denied the sexual abuse allegations. In response to the suit, Trump claimed that he was absolutely immune from that lawsuit as a then-sitting president and a protracted legal battle ensued. That lawsuit remains active after the Washington, D.C., Court of Appeals refused to resolve the immunity claim from Trump.

This is a developing story

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]