This Week on The Dan Abrams Podcast: Law Professor Claire Finkelstein Discusses Whether Impeachment Can Cost Trump His Lifetime Perks

Law&Crime founder Dan Abrams discussed the latest impeachment vote with Professor of Law and Professor of Philosophy at UPenn Claire Finkelstein on the Friday episode of The Dan Abrams Show on SiriusXM’s P.O.T.U.S. channel. With Donald Trump out of office, the question lingers: “What will an impeachment trial in the Senate actually do?” Could Trump lose his benefits, security detail, and perks?

There is a statute—the Former Presidents Act—that says “removal” through impeachment will result in a loss of former presidential privileges:

As used in this section, the term “former President” means a person– […] (2) whose service in such office shall have terminated other than by removal pursuant to section 4 of article II of the Constitution of the United States of America;

But Trump can no longer be removed because he is out of office, so what does that mean for the 45th president’s privileges? Wading through this uncharted territory in American politics and law, Abrams and Finkelstein interpret the statute’s language of “removal” and take an in-depth look at the history of the law as well as what the future may hold for Trump’s political ambitions.

