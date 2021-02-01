Man Allegedly Challenged Women to Race Him or Die During Hit-and-Run Spree in Denver

Denver police say a man went on a hit-and-run “rampage,” and was finally arrested in Denver City, according to media reports. The defendant was identified as Tyler Hazell, 23.

Any one of the allegations against him are either harrowing, surreal, or both. Trouble started at a disturbance at a Burger King, officers aid in KDVR report. Hazell allegedly fled.

That would mark the end of many chases. Not this one. Hazell was allegedly the exact opposite of inconspicuous. He drove the wrong way for two blocks, and then challenged two women in a black Honda Civic.

“Race me or die,” he allegedly said.

The women wanted no part of this. They tired to make a u-turn. Hazell allegedly rammed their vehicle several times before fleeing. The women contacted 911.

Tyler Hazell Accused Of Hit-And-Run Spree Across Denver Metro Area https://t.co/uCT0AeHmpx pic.twitter.com/uqSdYImo2j — CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) January 31, 2021

No, the story is not over. Hazell allegedly also did as follows:

attempted to run over two men walking on a sidewalk, and injured one of them after hitting him.

hive-fived a transient and took a photo.

rammed to two police vehicles, resulting in injuries to two officers and a prisoner.

and finally returning to the Burger King where he rammed a parked truck.

An officer and prisoner were treated an released from a hospital. The second officer sustained what were described as minor injuries. The pedestrian allegedly struck by the suspect vehicle sustained a fractured pelvis and leg.

Hazell is currently charged with first-degree assault, and faces a felony warrant. It is unclear if he has an attorney at this time.

[Screengrab via KDVR]

