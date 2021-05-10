The Dan Abrams Podcast: Dan and Floyd Abrams Discuss Trump’s Facebook Ban

Listen to the episode here and subscribe!

Dan Abrams sat down with his father and First Amendment attorney, Floyd Abrams, to discuss Facebook’s decision to ban Donald Trump from their site on the latest episode of The Dan Abrams Podcast.

After Facebook’s Oversight Board upheld Trump’s suspension from their website, the two discussed how that ruling affects free speech and how it relates to the First Amendment. They make the distinction between legal guidelines and how a private institution maintains its rules. What will the guidelines be going forward? How will these change the platform? Do they have larger implications outside of Facebook?

Listen to their discussion as the two wade through the murky waters of free speech on tech platforms.

