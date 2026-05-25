A Michigan man will spend the rest of his life in a prison cell after gunning down a Facebook Marketplace seller looking to unload some car parts.

Omar Brogdon, 31, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for shooting and killing 38-year-old Orhan Hosic, Michigan court records show. He was convicted by a jury in April of second-degree murder, felony murder, armed robbery and additional gun charges, the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office announced.

According to local news website MLive, the violence unfolded on July 6, 2024, when the two men met at Hosic's apartment.

Hosic had reportedly planned to sell two Corvette seats to Brogdon. The seats were later found inside the Camaro that Brogdon had driven to the residence, MLive reported.

The encounter reportedly escalated as the men started to fight over which sports car brand was superior — Mercedes or BMW.

At sentencing, Brogdon said he regretted the violence.

"It was an unfortunate event," he said at the May 18 hearing. "I was scared. I was cornered."

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Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said extensive evidence investigators recovered supported the conviction, including digital and physical evidence.

"They found that there had been this Facebook Marketplace business that went on, which put the two people together," Leyton told WNEM. "They got a witness who said he saw the orange Camaro in the driveway. They matched that car with Brogdon's vehicle, found at an address in Detroit. I remember at one point, somebody actually called the deceased's phone, and it got answered in metro Detroit at a motel."

Sheriff Chris Swanson said investigators used a "red herring" method that helped preserve evidence, explaining that Brogdon did not destroy evidence because he did not think investigators had leads.

The victim's stepmother gave a victim impact statement in which she recalled the challenges Hosic had during his life, including childhood cancer and facial disfigurement.

"You shot out the only eye he could see out of," the stepmother said, adding: "This is something you will have to live with for the rest of your life."