Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Statement, Reveals She’s Been Undergoing Chemotherapy for Months

Days after we learned that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized to treat a possible infection, Ginsburg has revealed in a statement that she started receiving chemotherapy in May to treat a recurrence of cancer.

Ginsburg, 87, is a four-time cancer survivor.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court’s Public Information Office announced that Ginsburg had been admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland for “treatment of a possible infection.”

“She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. last night after experiencing fever and chills,” Kathleen Arberg said.

Ginsburg, who is 87 years old, “underwent an endoscopic procedure” on Tuesday afternoon to “clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August,” per Arberg.

“The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment,” the statement from Arberg concluded.

Ginsburg was released from the hospital on Wednesday. She was said to be “home and doing well.”

As recently as January, Ginsburg announced she was cancer-free.

[Image via Tom Brenner/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]