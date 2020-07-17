Watch Live: Lori Daybell Asks Again for a Bond Reduction

Idaho defendant Lori Daybell is scheduled for court Friday in Madison County. Her defense is expected to ask for a reduction to her $1 million bond in her ongoing misdemeanor case. The hearing is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. MT. You can watch in the player above.

Her defense wants a bond reduction, reasoning that the original felony charges against her were dismissed, according to a filing obtained by Law&Crime. Nonetheless, the situation is a little more convoluted than that. The defendant was arrested back in February. The major charges were two felony counts of desertion in the disappearance of her children Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, who were 7 and 17 when they went missing last September. She faced a misdemeanor count each of contempt of court, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and resisting and obstructing officers for allegedly snubbing a court order to turn over the kids, and trying to get a friend to lie about JJ’s whereabouts.

Yes, those two felony desertion counts were dismissed by the prosecution on July 2, but it was because of a major development: The children were found dead on property belonging to the mother’s new husband Chad Daybell. The husband, who married his co-defendant wife last November in Hawaii, was charged with allegedly destroying evidence, and engaging in a conspiracy with Lori Daybell, and her now-dead brother Alex Cox (he passed away in December of a blood clot, said Arizona officials).

Lori Daybell now faces two counts of felony conspiracy in Fremont County after the discovery of the children’s bodies, and faces a $1 million bond in that case. No plea has been entered there, but she has pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial in the outstanding misdemeanor charges out of Madison County, according to records viewed by Law&Crime.

Cathy Russon contributed to this report.

[Mugshot via Madison County Jail]

