Majority of Supreme Court Justices Appears Highly Skeptical of Texas Abortion Law That Enables Private Lawsuits Against Abortion Providers

The majority of justices on the Supreme Court of the United States appeared skeptical during oral arguments Monday toward a restrictive Texas abortion law that created a so-called “limitless” private right of action against abortion providers and others who assist with the termination of pregnancies after about six weeks. The law, known as the Texas Heartbeat Act or by its legislative moniker SB 8, allows anyone to sue abortion providers for damages if the providers terminate a pregnancy after embryonic cardiac activity is detectable.

The court’s left flank — Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan — all appeared prepared to squash the law based on the questions they asked. So, however, did Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — conservatives appointed to the bench with hopes from the right that they would restrict or altogether outlaw abortion access. Justice Clarence Thomas and Chief Justice John Roberts also seemed less than enthusiastic about the law. Justices Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito seemed inclined to allow the law to stand.

The arguments surrounded not the act of abortion itself; rather, the justices were focused on the more narrow question of whether a state has the power to enable private parties to privately enforce a state policy goal that is contrary to current constitutional law using state courts in a manner that escapes federal judicial review. Many of the justices appeared concerned at the legal regime Texas concocted as applied to this or other cases. Chief Justice Roberts, for instance, asked if another state could allow a private party to sue anyone who purchases an AR-15 rifle for $1 million dollars — a policy goal that would leave conservatives distraught. Additionally, the court was left to consider whether the U.S. Government could intervene in the matter.

Oral arguments lasted a sum total of approximately three hours.

“In enacting Senate Bill 8, the Texas legislature not only deliberately prohibited the exercise of a constitutional right recognized by this court, it did everything it could to evade effective judicial protection of that right in federal or state court,” said Marc A. Hearron, an attorney for abortion provider Whole Woman’s Health. “Texas delegated enforcement to literally any person anywhere except its own state officials. The only conceivable reason for doing so was to evade federal court review under Ex Parte Young,” a case central to the analysis which had an outsized role in the debate.

“The combined effect is to transform the state courts from a forum for the protection of rights into a mechanism for nullifying them,” Hearron argued.

Justice Thomas said Ex Parte Young prevented federal courts from enjoining many state actors — namely judges — from enforcing SB 8.

Hearron argued that Ex Parte Young allowed federal courts to ban Texas court clerks from docketing SB 8 lawsuits and more generally stood for the premise that federal courts could jawbone state officials into submission if necessary. Such a broad reading of past precedent would require the current Supreme Court to limit Young or alter it to fit the current issue — if it is inclined to do so.

Justice Kavanaugh said SB 8 “raises a novel issue” that created significant legal “tension.”

“When state courts entertain private civil suits they enforce state law,” Kavanaugh noted. “Shelley v. Kraemer being the most prominent landmark example of that. Can you fill in the gaps there and explain to me how we should think about the Ex Parte Young language in light of how we conceptualize state court enforcement of private civil suits now?”

Kavanaugh’s early questions — and at times the later questions of Justice Kagan and some of the other justices — seemed intent on determining the precise legal mechanisms the court should use to do away with SB 8.

Several of the justices seemed disinclined to allow an injunction against judges themselves from entertaining SB 8 lawsuits — since they were inclined to view state judges as neutral arbiters of the issues.

“The state has made the clerks an essential role in this machinery they have created to nullify constitutional right,” Hearron said — again pointing toward the possibility of shutting down the SB 8 lawsuits right from the start.

Justice Breyer noted that SB 8 claims were “not an ordinary tort lawsuit” and articulated six reasons why: (1) anybody can sue regardless of direct harm; (2) the suits can be filed anywhere in Texas (Breyer noted that a defendant could be hauled into court hours from home, which he said posed a signifiant problem given the state’s size compared to, for instance, Rhode Island); (3) old SB 8 lawsuits have no preclusive effect, meaning that thousands of lawsuits could fail without any bar on the filing of new claims; (4) attorneys fees are shifted to the defendants; (5) the financial penalty — at least $10,000 per abortion, or possibly more — is heavy; and (6) SB 8 explicitly limits defenses, including the “undue burden” defense.

Breyer invited Hearron to articulate other reasons; he offered two more: (7) damages amounts are not tied to the amount of the harm suffered by the plaintiff; and (8) mandatory injunctions just be issued under SB 8 for violators who do not cause direct harms to plaintiffs.

Justice Alito asked several times during the proceedings about legal mechanisms available to women who wished to sue their abortion providers if they came to regret their decisions to abort their pregnancies. The topic seemed front-and-center to Alito’s mind despite it not being the issue of the day.

Justice Kagan also asked the attorney for Whole Woman’s Health what relief was proper. Hearron responded that an injunction against the docketing of the suits by clerks statewide would be proper; he also sought an injunction against other state officials for any residual ability to enforce SB 8 lawsuits.

Kagan lamented the “procedural morass” caused by the “extremely unusual law.”

Kagan also became worried about the particulars of precisely how the court would act — e.g., what it might tell the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and the district court should it choose to rubbish SB 8.

Justice Gorsuch suggested that other types of laws, such as gun control laws, pandemic-related limits on religious gatherings, and defamation laws, also have chilling effects on constitutional rights that appeared similar to SB 8. Hearron said SB 8 was different; Gorsuch acknowledged that a line had been drawn in Hearron’s mind which differentiated the matter from other laws.

Justice Kavanaugh chimed in to suggest that Hearron’s reply brief focused more heavily on clerks than did his previous arguments; he questioned whether clerks were merely fulfilling a “ministerial duty” and were “not adjudicating anything” and thus became improper parties for an injunction. Hearron indicated that clerks were the best possible parties to enjoin given the facts.

Texas Solicitor General Judd E. Stone II argued that only Congress, not the SCOTUS, can expand access to lower district courts. He said the federal courts couldn’t even adjudicate this case because it didn’t involve the actions of the executive branch of a state government — the usual suspects for a federal court injunction.

“Why wouldn’t you consider the SB 8 plaintiffs to be private attorneys general?” Justice Thomas asked. He said SB 8 lawsuits were unlike traditional torts because there was likely no “injury to the plaintiff.”

Stone replied that anti-abortion activists who pressed SB 8 lawsuits were similar to plaintiffs in cases alleging a “tort of outrage.”

Roberts zeroed in on whether the dollar amount of the “bounty” created an undue burden on a pregnant person’s ability to seek an abortion. He asked about “a billion dollar” bounty to attempt to force Stone into admitting that the law imposed an unconstitutional burden even through executive branch agents were not enforcing its terms. He also noted that most tort laws do not open up venues anywhere in a state.

Breyer slammed Stone by quoting the words of Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr., in a famous address to the Harvard Law School Association of New York. Breyer noted that Holmes was on the Ex Parte Young court.

“I do not think the United States would come to an end if we lost our power to declare an Act of Congress void,” Holmes said. “I do think the Union would be imperiled if we could not make that declaration as to the laws of the several States.”

Breyer attempted to make the point that Ex Parte Young should not be read narrowly as preventing the Supreme Court from enjoining state judges in SB 8 actions; his point was more broad.

Justice Kagan was less than delicate in her description of SB 8.

“Some geniuses came up with a way to evade the commands of that decision as well as the commands that the broader principle that states are not to nullify federal constitutional rights,” she said in an attempt to recap the bill. She said it was ludicrous to argue that because the Supreme Court had “never seen this before” — a private enforcement bill against a current constitutional right — that it therefore could not act to protect the constitutional interest at play.

“There’s a loophole that’s been exploited here,” Kavanaugh said in agreement with Kagan — especially on the point of whether Whole Woman’s Health could effectively seek pre-enforcement federal court review of SB 8.

Kavanaugh joined the chorus of justices who suggested extending the “principle” of Ex Parte Young — not necessarily the language of the decision itself — as allowing the federal courts to intervene in SB 8.

Stone said that the Supreme Court had already “disclaimed” the ability to do what the abortion providers want the court to do.

Kavanaugh did force Stone to admit that a court clerk who dockets an SB 8 lawsuit commits a state action for the purposes of the 14th Amendment — but Stone attempted to pivot by saying the clerks weren’t “committing a wrong.”

Justice Sotomayor pivoted to bemoan that every citizen had been “deputized” to collect the “bounty” for a post-“heartbeat” abortion; Kavanaugh then joined an increasing number of justices who feared other states would enact similar measures that would place a burden on Second Amendment and First Amendment rights though similar mechanisms to SB 8 should the Supreme Court allow the regime to remain unchecked.

Stone attempted to argue that Congress already limited the liability of gunmakers and that state private enforcement bans on Second Amendment rights would be met with challenges which noted the supremacy of federal gun statutes.

Sotomayor jumped in and said the entire point of a constitutional right was that Congress should not have to be asked to pass a law to grant such a right. She said previous decisions of the Supreme Court required constitutional rights be respected “directly” and “indirectly” by state governments.

“You can challenge the assumption, but you’ll waste your time,” she told Stone. Sotomayor at one point flatly suggested in a hypothetical that Stone should assume that the court will hold that the Texas “scheme was intended to chill abortions that were constitutional.”

Gorsuch suggested that abortion providers should have sought to vindicate their rights in Texas state courts; Justice Barrett immediately countered that “all these same problems” would recur because a seemingly limitless number of SB 8 cases could be filed which could, per the terms of the law, not be countered with a defense that previous cases had been scuttled on constitutional grounds — thus leading to myriad litigation and an expense the abortion providers who challenged SB 8 said amounted to the costly burden they feared.

During a brief rebuttal, Hearron said SB 8 affected everyone at an abortion center — including telephone operators at a front desk — and that they feared performing abortions after six weeks because the law even made it possible to sue their own attorneys. That means they’d be left to defend themselves without legal counsel and be on the hook for $10,000 in damages.

The case then turned to the question of whether the U.S. Department of Justice should be allowed to intervene in the lawsuit on the broader question of whether the DOJ had the power to enforce the supremacy of federal law using SB 8 as the proper legal vehicle to make such an assertion.

“Texas designed S.B. 8 to thwart the supremacy of federal law in open defiance of our constitutional structure,” said newly installed U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar. “States are free to ask this court to reconsider its constitutional precedents, but they are not free to place themselves above this court, nullify the court’s decisions in their borders, and block the judicial review necessary to vindicate federal rights.”

Prelogar argued that the Supreme Court would be correct to enjoin Texas from passing, its clerks from docketing, and state officials from enforcing SB 8.

This is a developing story . . .

