Armed Man Arrested for Allegedly Making Threats Against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh

An armed man was arrested near the home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the overnight hours, a court spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

“At approximately 1:50 a.m. today, a man was arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s residence. The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh,” the high court’s public information officer Patricia McCabe said in a statement to Law&Crime. “He was transported to Montgomery County Police 2nd District” in Maryland.

The Washington Post, citing unnamed people familiar with the investigation, reported that the man allegedly told police officers that he wanted to kill Kavanaugh.

Also citing unnamed law enforcement sources, FOX News reported that the man was “carrying a gun and a knife” and “had made violent threats against Kavanaugh.”

The man, per FOX News, is from California. He did not make it to the Kavanaugh home.

Charges have not yet been filed.

As recently as mid-May, Attorney General Merrick Garland “directed” federal law enforcement officers to “provide additional support” in protecting Supreme Court justices and their residences. The directive came amid protests over the leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion which would overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the two cases which created and then upheld a constitutional right to an abortion.

This is a developing story . . .

[Image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]

