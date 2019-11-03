Featured Posts

Whistleblower’s Attorney Says They’re Willing to Accept Written Questions from Republicans

by | 11:57 am, November 3rd, 2019

Mark S. Zaid, the attorney for the whistleblower in the Trump-Ukraine call, said they’re willing to accept written questions from GOP members of the House Intelligence Committee.

President Donald Trump faces an impeachment inquiry because he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to have Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden investigated. He has denied this being done as a quid pro quo for military aid.

A spokesman for Rep. Devin Nunes (R-California 22nd District), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

Trump and his allies, including Nunes, often construe criticism as strictly politically motivated, and meant to undermine the president’s administration. This possible impeachment controversy is no exception.

Zaid has denied allegations that the whistleblower coordinated with Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California, 28th District).

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader, insisted Sunday that there should be an open hearing.

[Image via SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images]

