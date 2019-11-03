Whistleblower’s Attorney Says They’re Willing to Accept Written Questions from Republicans

Mark S. Zaid, the attorney for the whistleblower in the Trump-Ukraine call, said they’re willing to accept written questions from GOP members of the House Intelligence Committee.

6/So we have offered to @DevinNunes, Ranking HPSCI Member, opportunity for Minority to submit through legal team written questions to WBer. Qs cannot seek identifying info, regarding which we will not provide, or otherwise be inappropriate. We will ensure timely answers. — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) November 3, 2019

President Donald Trump faces an impeachment inquiry because he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to have Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden investigated. He has denied this being done as a quid pro quo for military aid.

A spokesman for Rep. Devin Nunes (R-California 22nd District), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

Trump and his allies, including Nunes, often construe criticism as strictly politically motivated, and meant to undermine the president’s administration. This possible impeachment controversy is no exception.

Zaid has denied allegations that the whistleblower coordinated with Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California, 28th District).

Disappointed to hear @GOPLeader repeat falsehoods on @FaceTheNation concerning GOP talking points on nonexistent contact btwn @RepAdamSchiff & #whistleblower. There was none. WBer filed complaint on their own. Not partisan effort in any way. #FactsMatter — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) November 3, 2019

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader, insisted Sunday that there should be an open hearing.

.@GOPLeader then rejected the offer: “I think that the whistleblower should come forward in an open hearing. He needs to answer the questions, we need an openness that people understand this.” https://t.co/4zVUDvJkYb — Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) November 3, 2019

