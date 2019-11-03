Not a Cop: Man Allegedly Detained Fleeing Driver at Gunpoint and Handcuffed Him, Say Real Police

Law enforcement has happily accepted help from Good Samaritans in the past. This incident doesn’t count. Police in Wilson, North Carolina say that a local man was impersonating a cop when he stopped a fleeing vehicle on October 5, according to WRAL.

Let’s start with the beginning. Real officers said they attempted a traffic stop while looking for a possible murder suspect. The vehicle fled as cops approached, authorities said.

According to police, they chased for two miles before a black Ford Taurus featuring blue lights drove past, cut off the fleeing vehicle, and slowed down. This pinned the suspect between the car and police.

The Taurus’ driver, later identified as 30-year-old David Adams Jr., got the suspect driver out at gunpoint, handcuffed him, and searched him, officers said. According to real police, officers told him to stop because they didn’t know if he was actually law enforcement. He left the scene. Adams was served an arrest warrant Wednesday on a count of impersonating an officer.

The defendant got a $1,500 unsecured bond, according to CBS 17. It’s unclear if he has an attorney in this matter.

The suspect driver, and his four passengers were arrested, mostly on drug charges. One of them, Jamail Barnes, 18, had been identified as the brother of the possible murder suspect cops were looking for, according to WITN. He’s being charged with possession of marijuana. Rakeem S. McNair, 20, was charged as the driver. He was accused of felony fleeing/eluding law enforcement, felony possession of a schedule II drug, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, according to WRAL. It’s unclear if they have attorneys in this matter.

