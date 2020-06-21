Trump Says Niece ‘Not Allowed’ to Write Book About Him Because of Nondisclosure Agreement

President Donald Trump has commented on the upcoming book by his niece Mary Trump. He’s not a fan.

“She’s not allowed to write a book,” he told Axios in a report published Sunday. “You know, when we settled with her and her brother, who I do have a good relationship with — she’s got a brother, Fred, who I do have a good relationship with, but when we settled, she has a total … signed a nondisclosure.”

A Simon & Schuster spokesperson declined to comment.

The nondisclosure agreement and controversial details of Mary Trump’s book Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man were previously reported by The Daily Beast. The upcoming release isn’t a puff piece. The author describes an ugly family relationship dating back to least the 1981 death of her father, the president’s brother Fred Trump Jr. Then there’s the contentious 2000 fight over patriarch Fred Trump Sr.‘s will. Mary and brother Fred Trump III claimed that that their uncle Donald and his siblings had “undue influence” over the will. They claimed that as retaliation, he, brother Robert, and sister Maryanne cut off medical benefits to their nephew’s son, who had cerebral palsy. The president was reportedly thinking about filing a lawsuit over the book.

Mary Trump signed an NDA following a 2001 settlement, according to sources for the Beast.

As part of the book, she is also expected to reveal she was a top source for New York Times reporting on President Trump’s financial history, even supplying the outlet Fred Trump Sr.’s tax returns.

POTUS told Axios he dismissed his niece’s claim that he “dismissed and derided” his father, who had been dealing with Alzheimer’s.

“I didn’t know that she said that,” he said. “That’s a disgraceful thing to say.”

