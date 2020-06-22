Watch Our Live Network Now

Justin Bieber Threatens Legal Action, Says Sexual Assault Claim ‘Factually Impossible’

Alberto LuperonJun 22nd, 2020, 10:11 am

Justin Bieber

Singer Justin Bieber denied a sexual assault claim that was made against him on Twitter. He cited his then-girlfriend singer Selena Gomez as an alibi, saying that they weren’t at the hotel the alleged attack would’ve happened at.

“In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel,” he said. “I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location.”

The allegation originated from a now-deleted Twitter account @danielleglvn.

“As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs,” Bieber wrote. “What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez.”

Bieber cited a US Weekly article putting him and Gomez at SXSW, he showed images meant to support this, and linked to an Austin 360 report saying he was previously at his then-girlfriend’s show in Houston.

Bieber denied staying at the Four Seasons on the dates in question. Instead, he said he was at an Airbnb on March 9, 2014, and a Westin on the 10th.

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed,” he said. “However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.”

[Image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

You may also like: