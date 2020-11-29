Let’s Talk About ‘Massive Dumps’ That Lost Trump the Presidential Election

“Then they did dumps … big, massive dumps” — Trump to Maria Bartiromo pic.twitter.com/oX2RPPOwbi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 29, 2020

Hello, everybody: “massivedumps” trended on Twitter this morning.

President Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 election, uttered the phrase as part of a bewildering interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. He repeated unsubstantiated claims of wide-ranging election fraud, disowned Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R), and baselessly suggested the FBI and Department of Justice were involved in stealing the race from him.

“And what happened, if you watched the election, I was called by the biggest people, saying congratulations,” he said. “Political people. ‘Congratulations, sir, you just won the election.’ It was 10 o’clock and you looked at the numbers, and I’m sure you felt that way. This election was over. And then they did dumps. They called them dumps. Big massive dumps in Michigan, and Pennsylvania, and all over.”

Indeed, Trump was ahead in Michigan and Pennsylvania just after election day, but that was because mail-in votes had yet to be counted. More voters than ever did what they could to avoid waiting in line on election day because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania disproportionately backed Democrats; it’s worth mentioning that Trump has long been suggesting that mail-in voting would result in more fraud. Why did it take so long for the actual results to come in? Some states like Michigan and Pennsylvania–incidentally, run by GOP legislatures–kept election officials from counting mail-in votes early. Hence, the so-called “red mirage.”

Anyway, here are a bunch of grown-ass adults going nuts about the phrase “massive dumps.”

[Image via ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images]

