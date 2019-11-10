Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Dares ‘Weak and Scared’ Trump to Testify in Impeachment Inquiry

George Conway, a prolific conservative critic of President Donald Trump, dared POTUS on Sunday to testify in the impeachment inquiry.

.@realDonaldTrump, why don’t *you* testify? Are you afraid, as you were with Mueller, that your stable genius couldn’t withstand cross-examination under oath? If the call with Zelensky was so “perfect,” what’s there to be afraid of? Why are you so weak and scared? https://t.co/0oKqkP6lHu — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 10, 2019

“Are you afraid, as you were with Mueller, that your stable genius couldn’t withstand cross-examination under oath?” Conway wrote in a tweet. “If the call with Zelensky was so ‘perfect,’ what’s there to be afraid of? Why are you so weak and scared?”

He is, incidentally, husband to Senior Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway. (Yeah, the optics on this relationship are…interesting.) Anyway, Trump faces an impeachment inquiry after asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden. POTUS allegedly did this as a quid pro quo for military aid. In other words, the president allegedly misused his office for personal ends.

The Senator is correct. Bookmark this. https://t.co/rIkSGeG2pK — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 10, 2019

He has denied wrongdoing. A memo of the July 25 call between Trump and Zelensky has been called a transcript, but it states that it is not a verbatim retelling of the conversation.

The president and his allies have taken to telling people to “read the transcript.”

Dan Bongino Gets Animated Denouncing Impeachment Inquiry: ‘Read The Damn Transcript!!’https://t.co/irHKNUK6iJ — Mediaite (@Mediaite) November 10, 2019

[Image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]