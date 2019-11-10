Missing Woman’s Apparent Boyfriend Has Been Charged in Child Porn Case

The search for missing New Jersey woman Stephanie Parze, 25, just got a lot more complicated. A reported person of interest in the investigation was just charged in an apparently unrelated child pornography case. Defendant John Ozbilgen has been described as having been in a relationship with the missing Parze.

From the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday:

John Ozbilgen, 29, of Freehold Township, was arrested at his home today and charged with one count of third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child – Possession of Child Pornography. If convicted of this third degree crime, Ozbilgen faces a sentence of up to five years in a New Jersey state prison.

It’s unclear if he has an attorney in this matter. Parze, a resident of Freehold Township, reportedly went missing after hanging out with her parents in New Brunswick on October 30.

“It was like a perfect, perfect night and everybody had a good time,” mother Sharlene Parze told NBC New York. Father Ed Parze said it wasn’t like their daughter to disappear without contacting them.

The missing woman’s Facebook activity showed that she was in some sort of relationship with Ozbilgen, at least as of August.

Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Charles Webster told Asbury Park Press in Friday report that a search of Ozbilgen’s home was “completely unrelated” to the disappearance. In any case, law enforcement sources said Ozbilgen was being treated as a person of interest in the missing person case, according to NBC.

The search for Stephanie Parze continues. From the Freehold Township Police Department:

The Freehold Township Police and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office request the public’s assistance in locating 25 year-old Stephanie Parze. Please call Det Murphy at 732-431-7160 or Det Valentine at 732-294-2110 if you have any information about Ms Parze’s whereabouts.

[Image of Parze via Freehold Township Police Department]