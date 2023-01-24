Classified Documents Found at Home of Former Vice President Mike Pence: Lawyer

A lawyer forhas confirmed that classified documents have been found at the former vice president’s Indiana home.

The disclosure was made in a letter to the National Archives, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

According to a letter from attorney Greg Jacob, the documents “appear to be a small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former vice president at the end of the last administration,” the AP reported.

Jacob reportedly added that Pence has “engaged outside counsel, with experience in handling classified documents, to review records stored in his personal home.”

The news of the documents’ discovery comes days after documents with classified markings were found in President Joe Biden‘s home in Wilmington, Delaware. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed veteran prosecutor Robert K. Hur as independent counsel to investigate the discovery of those documents, as well as additional material found in the Penn Biden Center in Washington.

In September, scores of folders marked “classified” and additional sensitive material were discovered at the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump. The FBI has seized many of the documents, and search warrants reportedly indicate that federal authorities suspect possible violations of the Espionage Act.

This is a developing story.

