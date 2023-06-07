Facial Recognition (FR) software has become crucial in law enforcement investigations. However, FR systems are not foolproof. Studies have shown that the accuracy of FR increases to nearly 100% when paired with a trained human in the loop. The practitioner, who has been trained in the Facial Identification (FI) discipline, compares the unknown image to the FR candidate list. The importance of training cannot be overstated, as misidentification can have severe consequences, such as wrongful arrest or conviction.

Ideal Innovations Incorporated (I-3) is a company that provides system-agnostic Facial Identification Training (F.I.T.) courses to law enforcement agencies across the country. The training caters to individuals with varying levels of experience in the FI field, from beginner to expert. The courses are designed to teach officers how to identify and analyze facial features, compare images, and verify identities accurately. The comprehensive training covers all aspects of FI, such as history, anatomy, ACE-V (analysis, comparison, evaluation, verification), the analysis of morphological characteristics, the physical stability of facial features, and imaging conditions, to name a few.

In addition to open enrollment F.I.T. classes, I-3 offers training for groups and agencies. The courses range from an overview of the discipline to in-depth training on conducting facial comparisons using various methodologies. The courses are designed to provide students with the necessary skills and knowledge needed to conduct FI effectively. The F.I.T. courses are presented like a college course catalog with 100, 200, and 300-level courses.

The 100 series virtual courses are fit for the Curious Beginner interested in learning more about the FI discipline. F.I.T. 102 provides a 4-hour high-level overview aimed at people who want to understand the basic tenets of the FI Discipline. F.I.T. 103 provides a 16-hour course that meets the Facial Identification Scientific Working Group (FISWG) Minimum Training Criteria When Using Facial Recognition Systems document.

The 200 series courses include F.I.T. 201, a 24-hour Foundational Course that provides an introduction to facial examination. F.I.T. 202 is a 5- or 10-day Facial Examination Course taught in person and is the most comprehensive course. With a small 12:1 student-to-instructor ratio, the course provides the necessary skills and strategies to apply to extensive comparison exercises with instructor feedback and full class comparisons.

I-3 also offers a series of 16-hour, 300-level courses that are fit for people who need to refresh their skills. The courses range from the F.I.T. 301 basic refresher to the F.I.T. 302, a Juvenile Refresher, to the F.I.T. 303, a class on Population Variations.

Emphasizing the importance of accuracy, privacy, and ethical considerations when using FR systems, these courses also teach trainees to recognize and mitigate potential biases and how to avoid erroneous arrests based on facial comparisons. In addition, participants learn about the cross-race effect, cognitive biases, and other issues that can impact the accuracy of facial recognition technology.

The I-3 courses have garnered high praise from previous participants who found the training to be an exceptional learning experience. One participant expressed, “I very much enjoyed the training. I feel more confident in what I have learned going forward in the field and using the information presented. The feedback and communication helped keep me focused on the task at hand and helped me grasp concepts I did not understand before.”

Another participant highlighted the value of the training in honing their skills, stating, “Great, focused experience looking at images and making comparisons. This training vastly increased my confidence in making the right facial comparisons.” The positive feedback continued as another participant remarked, “I enjoyed the training and found the application and interaction extremely helpful in understanding the overall discipline. I look forward to more training, information, and putting what I have learned into practice!”

Courses reflect the latest advancements and best practices in the field as set by the Facial Identification Scientific Working Group (FISWG) and the Organization of Scientific Area Committees (OSAC) for Forensic Science, ensuring that law enforcement personnel who complete the training are up-to-date in the FI Discipline and are better equipped to use FR systems effectively and responsibly.

I-3 encourages everyone to find their F.I.T. Maintaining the knowledge and skills required to ethically use Facial Recognition technology is crucial, and continuous training provides a means to do so. By offering comprehensive training courses that cover all aspects of Facial Identification, I-3 helps law enforcement personnel use technology more responsibly. To learn more about I-3 and the Facial Identification Training courses they offer, visit www.i3face.com.

