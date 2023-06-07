A Hall County, Ga., resident faces aggravated assault and felony murder charges after a man living at his residence was shot dead late Monday night.

Robert Adam Maggio, 48, is accused of shooting and killing Shane Gilleland around 11 p.m. at a Belvedere Drive residence, where the 51-year-old victim had recently started staying with his girlfriend, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

“Gilleland and his girlfriend had been living with Maggio at his residence for a short time prior to Monday night’s shooting,” authorities said, without making a definitive statement about an alleged motive.

Under Georgia law, prosecutors will have to prove that an assault occurred and that it was “aggravated by (a) an intention to murder, to rape, or to rob, or (b) use of a deadly weapon.” As Ahmaud Arbery’s convicted killers learned, felony murder — causing the death of another person “irrespective of malice” during the “commission of a felony” — is punishable by life in prison in the Peach State.

Hall County jail records reviewed by Law&Crime specified that the defendant was arrested Tuesday at the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that arrest occurred “following an interview with investigators at HCSO Headquarters.”

Authorities said that the investigation into the Monday night shooting is ongoing.

Those who knew Gilleland mourned his death on Facebook, one calling him “an incredible man.”

“Another Friend gone Too Soon,” wrote another. “Until we meet again Sir.”

On his Facebook page, Gilleland said that he was a chef who studied at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts-Atlanta.

“I’m kinda like a finger in the ass, I can be a pleasant surprise or make everything f—ing awkward!” he described himself.

