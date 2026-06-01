A New York City Department of Transportation employee was arrested weeks after allegedly striking and killing a 31-year-old woman in Queens. Jonathan Adorno faces criminal charges for the March 10 crash that killed Nilufar Komilova, a mother of two.

The incident highlights a growing crisis on city streets; pedestrian fatalities saw an 18% increase in 2024. While the criminal case against the driver moves forward, Komilova's family also has the right to pursue a civil claim against the city for wrongful death. But when the defendant is a government entity, the path to civil justice is laden with unique procedural traps and unforgiving deadlines that grieving families must navigate with precision.

What Criminal Charges Can a Driver Face in a Fatal Pedestrian Accident?

The Queens District Attorney's office filed misdemeanor charges against the city employee of failure to exercise due care and failure to yield to a pedestrian. According to police, Adorno was operating a Mack dump truck and making a right turn when he struck Komilova in a crosswalk.

Under New York law, "due care" is the fundamental responsibility of every driver to operate their vehicle with the caution a reasonably prudent person would use to avoid endangering others. That standard carries particular weight in a dense urban environment. Failure to yield is a common cause of fatal pedestrian accidents, accounting for 27% of such tragedies in the city.

The prosecution must prove Adorno's guilt "beyond a reasonable doubt," a high legal standard requiring near certainty from the jury to secure a conviction. A criminal conviction primarily punishes the offender through penalties that may include probation, fines, or up to 30 days in jail. So what does that actually mean for the victim's family? A guilty verdict can deliver a measure of accountability, but it doesn't result in any direct financial compensation to cover their losses.

How Does a Lawsuit Change When the Driver Is a City Employee?

The civil process runs in parallel with the criminal case and presents an entirely different set of challenges, especially when the opposing party is a municipality such as New York City. The goal of a civil lawsuit is to provide financial compensation to the victim's estate. But the rules for bringing a claim against the government are far stricter than those for suing a private citizen.

The Notice of Claim

The biggest hurdle is the "Notice of Claim" requirement. The claimant must serve this formal document within 90 days of the incident before a lawsuit can be filed against a New York municipality or its agencies (such as the Department of Transportation). This isn't a suggestion. It's a rigid, mandatory deadline.

Miss that 90-day window, and the family could be permanently barred from seeking any compensation, no matter how strong the evidence of negligence.

Shorter Deadlines and Tougher Standards

There are several procedural differences between filing a standard personal injury or wrongful death case and against a government entity. Here's what makes the latter harder for plaintiffs:

Strict Notice of Claim: A mandatory filing must occur within 90 days of the incident. Shortened statute of limitations: The lawsuit must be filed within one year and 90 days for personal injury and within 2 years for a wrongful death case. The standard for personal injury lawsuits in New York is three years. Higher bar for liability: Proving the city's negligence can be more complex than proving an individual's, involving questions of sovereign immunity and whether employee training protocols were followed. Tougher discovery process: Getting evidence like vehicle maintenance records or driver employment history from a large government agency can be more formal and slow-moving than with a private party.

Why Specialized Legal Help Matters

Successfully suing a negligent driver in NYC becomes significantly harder when that driver is on duty for a government agency. The compressed timelines and procedural prerequisites leave zero room for error. For families dealing with immense loss, experienced legal guidance on notice-of-claim deadlines and serious-injury thresholds can mean the difference between preserving their rights and losing them entirely.

Criminal vs. Civil: Different Goals, Different Outcomes

The criminal and civil systems operate independently, each with distinct purposes, standards of proof, and potential outcomes. If you're trying to understand the full scope of what follows a fatal pedestrian crash, the table below lays out the key distinctions.

A civil wrongful death claim is the only avenue through which the family can seek damages for both tangible and intangible losses. That includes funeral expenses, the victim's lost future earnings, loss of parental guidance for her children, and the pain and suffering she endured before her death.

These financial resources can't replace a loved one. But they're often critical for supporting a family after a devastating, preventable loss.

A Two-Front Battle for Justice

The arrest of the DOT employee is only the first step in a long legal process for Nilufar Komilova's family. The criminal justice system seeks to hold the driver accountable. The civil system offers the only path to financial resources that can help her family cope with their loss.

The stringent rules governing claims against the city make immediate, informed legal action essential. And the tragic outcome on that Queens street is a stark reminder of the human cost of negligence, and of just how much the legal framework demands from families already dealing with the worst day of their lives.

Members of the editorial and news staff of Law&Crime were not involved in the creation of this content.