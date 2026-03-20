Just Drive (Safer): Phoenix Drivers and the Photo Safety Camera Program

The city's photo safety camera program has returned to Phoenix roadways, a move city officials say is part of their broader efforts to reduce speed-related accidents and fatalities. Implemented on February 23, 2026, 17 speed-monitoring cameras were installed and activated in various locations around the city.

The reactivation of the cameras serves as a pointed reminder that Phoenix car accident lawyers frequently find themselves involved in cases, some quite tragic, where speeding contributed to a collision. Fortunately, even a small reduction in speed can dramatically increase reaction time and cut down the severity of an accident.

The Return of the Photo Safety Camera

For all drivers, it's important to understand how the program works and to make an effort to adjust their driving habits. The return date marks the start of a 30-day warning period. During the month-long grace period, any driver caught speeding will receive a warning instead of a formal citation. However, true enforcement will begin on March 25, 2026.

The city has stated that its primary goal is not revenue generation but enhanced street safety. According to the city of Phoenix, speed is a major factor in severe and fatal vehicle collisions. The belief is that installing cameras in high-risk areas for speed-related traffic incidents will compel drivers to slow down and obey posted speed limits.

How to Avoid a Speeding Violation

Avoiding a photo safety camera violation is simple: obey the posted speed limit. The cameras are designed to automatically capture images of vehicles traveling over the speed limit.

As an example, if the camera is calibrated for a 45 mph zone and you exceed the limit to 55 mph, the camera will activate, capturing a clear image of your license plate and your vehicle's speed. The incident will result in a citation being mailed to the vehicle's registered owner, whether you or someone else.

How to Embrace Better Driving Habits

The main concern for most drivers is the citation, but it is only part of the bigger picture: road safety. Drivers need to treat every road as if a photo safety camera is there and turned on. This includes commuters who habitually drive "just a little over the speed limit."

For drivers, knowing the cameras are nearby will encourage them to stick to the speed limit, particularly in school zones and residential areas, which is part of the city's efforts to reduce accidents that can have lifelong consequences.

According to a CrashStats review, "Decision errors such as driving too fast for conditions, too fast for the curve, false assumption of others' actions, illegal maneuver, and misjudgment of gap or others' speed accounted for about 33% of the crashes."

What's clear is that driver distractions (such as cellphones) and excessive speeding are the primary factors in collisions. The return of the safety camera program aims to improve driver behavior and support the City of Phoenix's efforts to keep everyone safe on the road.

FAQ

Where are the 17 safety cameras located?

The city of Phoenix has published the specific locations on a map on its official website, with most targeting high-risk corridors and intersections.

Isn't warning drivers about the cameras undermining potential revenue?

No, because the purpose of the warning is to encourage a return to obeying speed limits and limiting dangerous collisions.

How does a driver receive a citation from a photo safety camera?

The camera records the violation details and the vehicle's license plate, and then mails a citation to the vehicle's registered owner.

Members of the editorial and news staff of Law&Crime were not involved in the creation of this content.